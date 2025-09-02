Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust $BUI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 37,284 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 82,672 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 110,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 43.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

