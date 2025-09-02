Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR $QCAP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCAP. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR Stock Down 0.2%

FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

About FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF (QCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCAP was launched on Apr 19, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

