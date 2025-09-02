Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August $KAUG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 7,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of BATS:KAUG opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $26.46.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator US Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (KAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

