Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF $TPMN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 3.59% of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000.

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF Price Performance

TPMN stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.19. Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF Announces Dividend

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

The Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (TPMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund seeks to provide high current income by holding dividend-producing equities screened for biblically responsible investing (BRI) criteria. The actively managed fund utilizes a market neutral strategy on its equity portfolio by holding long and short positions in broad equity index futures.

