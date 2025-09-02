Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 24,159 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.