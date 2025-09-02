Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,959 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,508 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.