Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,626 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust $BME

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 152,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 89,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of BME opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

