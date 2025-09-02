Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 58 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Waters by 118.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 1.4%

WAT opened at $301.89 on Tuesday. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.73.

View Our Latest Report on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.