Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 62,788 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,788 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,267,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,109,000 after buying an additional 546,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,933,000 after buying an additional 4,481,369 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,787,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,208,000 after buying an additional 276,661 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,747,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after buying an additional 178,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after buying an additional 254,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.