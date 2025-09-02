Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 75,008 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,008 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,693,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,028,000 after purchasing an additional 335,577 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

