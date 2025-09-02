Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 77,463 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,463 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Oklo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oklo by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Oklo by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Oklo during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $2,742,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,000. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -175.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, CLSA raised Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

