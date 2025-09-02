Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Future AI & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Down 1.8%

ARTY stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.