Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 104.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.1% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIPC opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

