Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 326,661 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 77,150.0% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 7,416,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $445,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,357 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,663,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 143,872.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

