Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,158 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $1,887,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 560.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,628 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,304 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

