Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.9% in the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 9.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $1,327,511.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,983.59. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,478 shares of company stock worth $1,852,525. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $180.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.43. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

