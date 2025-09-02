Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR $LU Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 153.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,118 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $14,432,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $9,409,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,634 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 608.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,127,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 968,809 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of LU opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.69.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

