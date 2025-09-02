Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Wall Street Zen cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $137.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $1,869,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 230,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,542,124.37. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $314,209.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,851.93. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,867. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

