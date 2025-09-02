LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.