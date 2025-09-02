Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,066,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,559,000 after purchasing an additional 667,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,365,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,541,000 after purchasing an additional 597,845 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,502,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,289,000 after purchasing an additional 562,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $6,577,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MGY stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.



