MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MasTec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,331,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 363,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 546,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,390,000 after buying an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,948,000 after buying an additional 59,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on MasTec from $220.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $209.00 price objective on MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Shares of MTZ opened at $181.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.99.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

