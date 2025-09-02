MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cactus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 535.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,508,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,116,000 after purchasing an additional 162,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.28 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHD

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.