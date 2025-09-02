MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,198,000 after purchasing an additional 580,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,114,000 after acquiring an additional 573,696 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after acquiring an additional 616,071 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,506,000 after purchasing an additional 124,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 499.7% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,820 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $1,363,066.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,624,405.95. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Belsky purchased 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $251,715.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,715. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,766 shares of company stock valued at $100,295,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $177.78 on Tuesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $154.07 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.90.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

