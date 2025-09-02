MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,546 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lumentum worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 164.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 2.0%

LITE opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $137.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 22,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,499,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,170. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $148,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,725.22. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,867 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.