MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,331 Shares of Rayonier Inc. $RYN

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on RYN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

