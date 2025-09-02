MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Weatherford International worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 546.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Weatherford International by 30,600.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 55.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 1,002.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. Weatherford International PLC has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

