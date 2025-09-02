MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sanmina worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 26.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. Sanmina Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

