MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Company $SON

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $12,883,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 103.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products Company has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

