MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 3,947.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in BILL by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.65, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BILL from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

