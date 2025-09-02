MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 885.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $69,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,360. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $823,469.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,207,892.48. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,142 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.00 and a beta of 2.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

