MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tenable worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $69,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Tenable by 743.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Tenable by 19.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $883,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,207.25. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $38,145.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,261.25. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,927 shares of company stock worth $1,815,537 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

