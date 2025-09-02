MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MARA. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 6.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $420,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,810,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,229,008.72. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $546,334.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 353,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,555,206.80. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,128. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

