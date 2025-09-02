MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.3%

LW opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.