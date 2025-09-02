MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 48,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.97. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

