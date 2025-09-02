MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $124.48.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

