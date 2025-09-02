MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135,638 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,903,000 after buying an additional 23,303,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,751,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,097 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,343,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,684 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 889.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,324,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,541,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,383 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $559,548.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,800. This trade represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,787.42. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,619 shares of company stock worth $2,975,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.The company had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

