MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Ferrovial SE $FER

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ferrovial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ferrovial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Ferrovial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.
Ferrovial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FER opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. Ferrovial SE has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37.
Ferrovial Company Profile
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
