MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 764.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,012,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,708,000 after buying an additional 895,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Silgan by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,868,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,657,000 after acquiring an additional 448,828 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,515,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 401,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $15,638,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,312,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 142,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,052.60. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $58.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.