MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,172,000 after buying an additional 488,904 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $36,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219,474 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,749,000 after buying an additional 149,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after purchasing an additional 123,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.25.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.6%

AN opened at $218.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.74. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $224.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

