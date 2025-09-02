MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 522,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 451,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,828,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,974,000 after buying an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Integer by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 317,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 307,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,245,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Integer Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,774,280.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,856.78. This represents a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,815.20. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

