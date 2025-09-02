MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Dayforce by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 478.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Dayforce Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 190,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $278,095.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,354.08. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAY. William Blair lowered shares of Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dayforce

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.