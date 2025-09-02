MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. $MATX

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Matson worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 30.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Matson by 676.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 112.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Trading Down 1.3%

MATX opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.60.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

