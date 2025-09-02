MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 119.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

