MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 236,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 186,226 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,099,000. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 152,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

