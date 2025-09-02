MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,955,000 after acquiring an additional 498,604 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,202,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 933,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 111,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 731,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 680,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.