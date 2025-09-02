MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in BOX by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in BOX by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in BOX by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 5,123 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $174,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,573.04. The trade was a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 133,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,125.78. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,081 shares of company stock worth $1,762,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

