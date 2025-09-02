MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $619,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 417,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,853,596.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,408,369. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

