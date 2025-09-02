MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 65.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Pension Service grew its position in DaVita by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,700. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $137.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.29. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.07 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on DaVita in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

