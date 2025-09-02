MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Palomar worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter worth $3,251,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 61.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Palomar by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palomar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,656,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Palomar Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $175.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The firm had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $62,587.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 59,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,994.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,537.64. This represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

