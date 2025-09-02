MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ATGE. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.6%

ATGE stock opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,382.80. This trade represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,043.38. This represents a 36.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,144. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.